JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 295.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

