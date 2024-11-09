JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 967.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.70 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.