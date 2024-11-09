JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 380,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,261 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 739,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.