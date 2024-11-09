Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,562,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,716,000 after buying an additional 240,385 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.