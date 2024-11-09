KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 190.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 68,697 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $82.20 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

