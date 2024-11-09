Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,061 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after buying an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

