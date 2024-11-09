Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,742 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

