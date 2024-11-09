LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.36 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

