M&G Plc Acquires 14,392 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.29% of DoubleVerify worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Shares of DV stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

