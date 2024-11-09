M&G Plc Acquires 3,480 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

