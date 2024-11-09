M&G Plc Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.