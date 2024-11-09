M&G Plc Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,238 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,284,000 after purchasing an additional 967,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,846,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 925,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

