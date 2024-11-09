M&G Plc Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 573,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 253,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after buying an additional 183,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,539,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 389.87%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

