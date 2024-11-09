M&G Plc Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

M&G Plc cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

