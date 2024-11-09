M&G Plc Has $4.59 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Plc lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 191.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Xylem by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

