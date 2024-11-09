M&G Plc Has $4.97 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Plc trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

