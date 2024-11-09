M&G Plc Sells 1,605 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

