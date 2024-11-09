M&G Plc Sells 8,796 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M&G Plc cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 936.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $178.63.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

