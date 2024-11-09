M&G Plc Trims Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Indivior were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of INDV stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

