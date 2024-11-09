Michelangelo Volpi Sells 477,952 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 477,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $12,622,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,056.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $1,296,000.00.

Confluent Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.82. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Confluent by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after buying an additional 1,684,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,403,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

