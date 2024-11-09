Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.05. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 426,872 shares trading hands.
Microbot Medical Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.63.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microbot Medical
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.