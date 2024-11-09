Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.05. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 426,872 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBOT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

