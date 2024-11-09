Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of MRNA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

