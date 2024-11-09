New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.60 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

NFE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In related news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280,126.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 344.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 409.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

