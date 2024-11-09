New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $952,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 333,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,966 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.18 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

