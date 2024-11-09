New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $39.27 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

