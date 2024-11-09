New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 186,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 520,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

