New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 126,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDW

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.