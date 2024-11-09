New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,413 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

