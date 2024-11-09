New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,291,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,382 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

