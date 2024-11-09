Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 68 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,951.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $350.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of -0.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $368.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

