Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 136.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $1,306,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334 shares of company stock valued at $117,158. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

