Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic Outlook of AMRK Q2 Earnings

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $731.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.