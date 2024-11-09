NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $95.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

