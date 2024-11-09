Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $5.37. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 580,621 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Oil States International Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.09 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 83.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

