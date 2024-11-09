Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

