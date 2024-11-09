Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Get Onestream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OS. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OS

Onestream Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

OS opened at $32.34 on Friday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,051,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth $67,746,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.