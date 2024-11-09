Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APLS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

