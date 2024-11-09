Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 967.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $143.70 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

