PodcastOne (PODC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PodcastOne to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -13.96% -29.43% -3.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1181 4795 10799 316 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 227.59%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.47%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million -$14.73 million -1.96 PodcastOne Competitors $8.66 billion $1.84 billion -35,690.13

PodcastOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PodcastOne peers beat PodcastOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

