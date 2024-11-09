Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $297.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $298.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

