Q1 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Issued By William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Shares of MKTX opened at $274.68 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

