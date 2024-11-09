Q3 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Matrix Service in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.25. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

