Q3 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Lowered by William Blair

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $90.97 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.