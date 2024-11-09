Q3 EPS Forecast for Palantir Technologies Boosted by Analyst

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $58.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 290.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $353,967,157.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077,819.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.