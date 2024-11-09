Q4 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TransAlta by 26.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 269,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

