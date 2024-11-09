QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

IPG opened at $29.84 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

