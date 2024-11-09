QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 1,368.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,731,254.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,923,865.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,731,254.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,923,865.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.