QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

