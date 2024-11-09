QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $288.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.