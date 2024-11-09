QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Futu by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,369 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $31,490,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Futu by 2,525.3% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 393,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 378,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Futu by 3,253,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

